CAF Withdraws Match Officials For Ghana's Match Against Sierra Leone

Match officials for the Ghana-Sierra Leone AFCON qualifier have been told to stay put in their countries following the cancellation of the game.

On Tuesday, CAF released a statement on the cancellation of the game due to the Sierra Leonean Football Association (SLFA), failure to meet conditions stipulated by FIFA's decision to suspend the federation.

'As a result, all officials appointed for match no 89 (Sierra Leone vs Ghana) are not to travel as their mission has been cancelled, likewise, the officials who have travelled for Match no 65 (Ghana vs Sierra Leone) are requested to travel back home since the match has been cancelled.'

