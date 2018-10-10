Confusion Over Whether Ghana Has Been Awarded Points After Cancelled Sierra Leone AFCON Qualifier

It is unknown if Ghana will be awarded the points after CAF cancelled their double-header against Sierra Leone in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

A statement released on Tuesday night failed to communicate if the Black Stars will get a walkover meaning six points from the two matches without kicking ball.

It read: ''Breaking news: AFCON Qualifier matches Ghana vs Sierra Leone & Sierra Leone vs Ghana on the 11th and 14th of October respectively have been cancelled as SLFA did not meet the conditions stipulated in the letter sent by CAF on FIFA's decision to suspend the federation.''

Ghana's squad have been camping in Kumasi and have lined up a friendly against Asante Kotoko on Friday to remain active.

