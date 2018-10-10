Former Hearts Star Bernard Don Bortey Reveals Secret To His Free-Kick Expertise

Former Hearts of Oak winger Bernard Don Bortey has revealed the secret behind his ability when it comes to converting free-kicks.

The winger attributed his success as a dead-ball specialist to coach Isaac Paha who nurtured his talent as a younger age playing for Tema Babies.

'Coach Paha always brought me to training one hour before everybody else just to learn how to kick a ball correctly. He taught me how to take advantage of the direction of the wind and to make quick decisions. I never forgot those lessons and I practiced every day for years,' he told Citi TV.

Don Bortey was revered on the local scene during his days with Hearts of Oak for his enormous talent and skill which endeared him to the fans.

Despite being regarded as one of the best players to play in domestic top flight league, the Teshie born forward could not reach height expected of him.

The "serial killer" as he was affectionately called won the CAF Champions League, the CAF Confederations Cup and four league titles with the capital-based club.

