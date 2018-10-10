CONFIRMED: Black Stars To Play Asante Kotoko In A Friendly On Friday

The Black Stars of Ghana will play Ghana Premier League side, Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

This emerges after the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), has cancelled the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), qualifier between Ghana and Sierra Leone on Tuesday.

The match has been truncated due to the fact that the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA), did not meet the conditions stipulated in the letter sent by CAF on FIFA’s decision to suspend the federation.

As a sign of patriotism, the Black Stars players have indicated their willingness to show their love and appreciation for the fans and will play the Kotoko game free of charge.

The match has been scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT.