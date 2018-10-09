Michael Essien Names Anfield As Stadium With The Best Atmosphere

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien has picked Anfield as the stadium with the best atmosphere to play football.

The ex-Ghana international who spent time in England playing for Chelsea between 2005 to 2014 in a question and answer session during the Champions League trophy tour of Asia identified Liverpool's home ground as the favourite place to enjoy football.

Essien played for several clubs in Europe and in some of the biggest stadia including the Santiago Bernabeu as well as the San Siro but chose Anfield as his best playing grounds.

"Hmm, I need time to think about it, I'm not so sure, I think Anfield, Liverpool," Essien said in answering interview questions published by the official Champions League account.

After 16 years in Europe, Essien moved to Asia to play for Indonesian side Persib Bandung.

