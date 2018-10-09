Isamily Pay US$ 780,000 To Dreams FC Over John Antwi Transfer To Avoid FIFA Punishment

Ismaily have avoided a FIFA fine and points deduction after paying US$ 780,000 to Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC as an onward transfer fee for John Antwi.

The Egyptian club defaulted in paying 30% of the US$ 1.5 million transfer fee paid by Saudi Arabian side Al Shabab in 2015 for the services of the striker.

Dreams FC dragged the club to FIFA but Ismaily board chairman Ibrahim Osman has supervised the payment to the Ghana top-flight side.

Ismaily were originally supposed to pay Dreams FC US$ 585,000 but the amount accumulated due to interest charges.

Antwi now plays Misr El Mikasa in the Egyptian top-flight.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com