Thomas Partey Marks 100th La Liga Appearance In Real Betis Win

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has chalked another success after playing his 100th La Liga game on Sunday.

The Ghana international was a 66th-minute substitute in the 1-0 home defeat over Real Betis to make it 69 league appearances for Atleti.

He had played 31 La Liga matches on-loan at AlmerÃ­a during the 2014/15 campaign.

Partey marked his La Liga debut on 28 November 2015 against Espanyol in the 2015/16 season and has since not looked.

He is the second Ghanaian player to play a century of Spanish La Liga matches after Deportivo Alaves star man Mubarak Wakaso has 102 under his belt.

Partey has become a fundamental player for Simeone and last season was the eighth player with the most minutes (3,442).

Ahead of him were Saul, Oblak, Koke, Godin, Griezmann, Gabi and Lucas.

Last month, Partey was given a plaque of the Walk of Legends of the Metropolitan Wanda Stadium after tallying 100 matches in all competitions for the club.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com