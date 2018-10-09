modernghana logo

Football News

Nantes Coach Vahid Halilhodzic Takes Full Responsibility For Fielding Unfit Majeed Waris In Bordeaux Defeat

New Nantes coach Vahid Halilhodzic says he takes full responsibility for Abdul Majeed Waris' poor showing in their 3-0 defeat at Bordeaux.

The Ghanaian was far from convincing after he was replaced after just 30 minutes at the Stade Matmut-Atlantique.

The 27-year-old has struggled for form since he joined the French side on loan from Portuguese giants FC Porto.

And the former Trabzonspor coach has acknowledged that he was wrong in his choice of the pacy Ghanaian.

"He had some few physical issues on Thursday but did not show during the period," he told Sports Daily.

"Majeed was not injured, but I did not see him sprint. I hesitated to change him much earlier. This choice is my fault, "said Halilhodzic in comments reported by the sports daily.

