Raphael Dwamena Drops Down To Fifth In Levante's Striking Department

Raphael Dwamena's future at Spanish side Levante is in doubt after slipping down the pecking order in the striking department.

The Ghana international is the fifth option behind countryman Emmanuel Boateng, Borja Mayoral, Roger MartÃ­ and Jose Luis Morales.

Dwamena arrived at the club with a lot of promise following his signing from Swiss side FC Zurich.

But he failed to hit the ground running and was not selected for four league matches last month.

He only returned last Sunday because Roger Marti was unavailable for selection with fever.

Dwamena has only played 52 minutes in official games, all of them coming from the bench: Betis, Celta and Valencia.

His impact was providing an assist for Morales in the 3-0 win of Betis and contributed to Celta (31 minutes) and Valencia (21) was quiet.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com