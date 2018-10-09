Hearts of Oak To Unveil 'World Class Kit Sponsor' In Two Weeks

Hearts of Oak Chief Executive Officer Mark Noonan has revealed that his outfit will announce a world class kit sponsor in two weeks.

This comes after arch-rivals Asante Kotoko officially announced their partnership deal with Portuguese sportswear manufacturing company, Strike.

The Accra-based giants have been without a kit sponsor since the expiration of Barex last season.

Many of the club's fans have been calling on management to secure a kit sponsor befitting their status as the oldest existing club in the country.

In an exclusive interview on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show, the American marketing tycoon said the Phobians are busily working to make the club more attractive

“Hearts of Oak will announce a World class kit sponsor in two weeks”

“I don’t just come out and make pronouncements unless I’m certain, therefore; I can assure you that Hearts of Oak will unveil a new kit sponsor in a fortnight”

He also pleaded with Government to waive the taxes and VAT off imported kits.