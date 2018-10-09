modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Football News

2019 AFCON Qualifier: Wakaso Ready To Give His Best After Making Black Stars Return

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Mubarak Wakaso has confirmed his readiness to give his best to the Black Stars team after making a return to the squad ahead of the doubleheader against Sierra Leone.

The Deportivo Alaves midfield kingpin made a return to Coach Kwesi Appiah’s 23-man squad for the Nations Cup qualifier against Sierra Leone on Thursday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Upon his arrivals, the former Las Palmas ace says he will give out his best to ensure the Black Stars triumph.

“Is good to be back to the National team, as you know already I will give out my best,” he spoke to the media.

“I will try my best to deliver for the team whenever am called upon to play.”

The player survived an accident on his way to catch-up a flight to Ghana from his base in Spain.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

