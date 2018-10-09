'Ryan Giggs Was At His Best At 41' - Appiah Reply Gyan's Critics

Technical Coordinator for the Black Stars, Stephen Appiah has thrown his weight behind Asamoah Gyan over his inclusion in Ghana's 23 man squad to face Sierra Leone in AFCON doubleheader.

Gyan, who has been out of the national team shirt since last year has been recalled into Kwesi Appiah's team.

However, the Kayersipor forward has been widely criticized since earning a call-up to the team due to poor performance in Turkish SupaLig.

But in an interview with Kumasi based Angel FM, the former Black Stars skipper revealed why Gyan has been recalled to the team.

“We are here pleading for the fans to come on Thursday and I wouldn’t want to sound controversial but we saw Ryan Giggs playing at the age of 41 but he was still the best," he said.

Ghana will host the Leone Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on October 11.