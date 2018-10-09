modernghana logo

8 minutes ago | Football News

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
2019 AFCON Qualifier: Rate For Ghana. Sierra Leone Clash Announced

Ahead of Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone, the National Sports Authority have released the rates for the clash.

The four-time African champions will host the Leone Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the third ground of group matches on Thursday.

RATES FOR GHANA-SIERRA LEONE CLASH
Popular Stand – GHC5
Center Line – GHC5
VIP – GHC15

