Ahead of Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone, the National Sports Authority have released the rates for the clash. The four-time Afr...
2019 AFCON Qualifier: Rate For Ghana. Sierra Leone Clash Announced
Ahead of Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone, the National Sports Authority have released the rates for the clash.
The four-time African champions will host the Leone Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the third ground of group matches on Thursday.
RATES FOR GHANA-SIERRA LEONE CLASH
Popular Stand – GHC5
Center Line – GHC5
VIP – GHC15