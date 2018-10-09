“Reinstate Isha Johansen Or No Ghana Match”- FIFA Tells Sierra Leone

World football governing body, FIFA, has warned Sierra Leone to fully resolve the current impasse between the country’s FA and government if they want the suspension lifted and be allowed to play their 2019 AFCON Qualifier against Ghana on October 11 in Kumasi.

Sierra Leone was suspended by FIFA on October 5 on the basis of government interference after the FA boss Isha Johansen and the FA Secretary, Chris Kamara, were asked to step aside for the country’s Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate allegations of corruptions concerning the two people.

The country’s FA has been trying to sort the matter out and get the ban lifted by having meetings between the government in the last few days. In addition, the FA has also written to the FIFA/CAF Normalisation Committee in Ghana in relation to the match.

However, FIFA, in a letter to Sierra Leone on Tuesday, said that Johansen and Kamara needed to be put back in charge of the FA if the ban would be lifted. FIFA added that all written confirmation of the reinstatement of the two people should be done by the close of business on Tuesday.

“Dear President,

We refer to your Ietter dated 8 October 2018 in relation t0 the suspension of the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA).

We take note that “a process aimed at resolving the current impasse has commenced” between representatives of the Government of Sierra Leone and SLFA stakeholders and that “all parties engaged in the process are appealing for Sierra Leone to be allowed to participate in the upcoming AFCON qualifiers between Ghana and Sierra Leone whilst the process is being pursued”.

In this context, we would Iike to remind you that in its decision dated 5 October 2018 to suspend the SLFA with immediate effect, the Bureau of the Council specified that the suspension will only be lifted once the SLFA and its recognised Leadership (Ied by SLFA President, Ms Isha Johansen, and SLFA General Secretary, Mr Christopher Kamara) have confirmed to FIFA that the SLFA administration, premises, accounts and communication channels are under their control once again Consequently, as long as this condition has not been met, the suspension will remain in place.

Finally, please note that any proposal to Iift the suspension of the SLFA will have t0 be submitted t0 the Bureau of the Council for approval. This is a time-consuming administrative process. Therefore, and without prejudice to the timelines that apply for the Confederation of African Football (CAF), for the suspension to be Iifted in time for Sierra Leone's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana on

Thursday, 11 October 2018, any written confirmation that the above-mentioned condition has been met should be submitted by no Iater than today, 9 October 2018 at 1800 (CET)/ 5pm Ghana time.”

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Black Stars players are in Kumasi preparing for the match should Sierra Leone meet FIFA’s requirements and get the ban lifted.