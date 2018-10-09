Deputy Black Stars Coach Ibrahim Tanko Coy On Kwadwo Asamoah Role

Assistant coach of Ghana, Ibrahim Tanko admits the technical team is still brooding over the position to play Inter Milan star Kwadwo Asamoah as the Black Stars host Sierra Leone on Thursday.

According to Tanko, after training on Monday they had discussions on the role to hand the former Juventus star due to his versatility on the pitch.

Asamoah has spent most of his time playing on the left side of defence despite his qualities as an offensive midfielder.

This season at Inter Milan, he has played in both central midfield and at the left back position and in his Black Stars return against Kenya, he played in offensive midfield role.

"Even yesterday we were discussing where best to play Kwadwo Asamoah in terms of position on the pitch but for us is about his presence in the team and what he offers the team no matter the position. He is a great addition on any day," he told Nhyira Sports.

The 29 year old returned to the national team after a four year self imposed exile and played 20 minutes of Ghana's defeat to Kenya last month.

The Black Stars will host Sierra Leone on Thursday in the first of two games in the space of four days for the Africa Cup of nations qualifier 2019.

