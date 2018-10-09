2019 AFCON Qualifier: Asamoah Gyan's Return To Black Stars Explained

Assistant coach of the Black Stars, Ibrahim Tanko has justified why Asamoah Gyan was recalled to the national team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

The country's all-time leading goal scorer was excluded from Kwesi Appiah's 21-man squad for the Black Stars shocking 1-0 defeat to Kenya in Nairobi last month.

However, the former Sunderland forward has been recalled to the national team ahead of Ghana's doubleheader against Sierra Leone.

After his inclusion to the squad, a section of football pundits questioned the decision by coach Kwesi Appiah to include the team's all-time leading scorer due to his lack of game at club level.

According to Ibrahim Tanko, the team needed someone to motivate the camp following their poor showing against the Harambee Stars hence the decision to hand Gyan a call-up.

"Gyan is still our captain and a motivator and we need him in the team right now, that is why we called him," Tanko told Nhyira Power Sports.

All four teams in Group F are tied on three points apiece after two rounds of matches.