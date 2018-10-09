modernghana logo

Hearts of Oak Set To Unveil New Kit Sponsor - Noonan Discloses

Chief Executive Officer of Hearts of Oak Mark Noonan has revealed that his outfit will be unveiling a 'world class' kit sponsor in the coming weeks.

The Accra-based giants have been without a kit sponsor since the expiration of Barex last season.

Many of the club's fans have been calling on management to secure a kit sponsor befitting their status as the oldest existing club in the country.

In an interview with Asempa FM, the club's American CEO disclosed that they have concluded a deal with a renowned kit sponsor which will be outdoored in two weeks time.

'We will be unveiling a world class kit sponsor maximum in two weeks,' he told Asempa FM.

'A world-class kit sponsor that is recognized by all.'

