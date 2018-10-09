2019 AFCON Qualifier: Asamoah Gyan's Return To Black Stars Excite Partey

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey has reiterated that Asamoah Gyan’s return to the Black Stars will serve as a huge motivation for the team ahead of the 2019 AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone.

The Kayerispor forward made a return to the national team after one year due to poor performance and recurring injuries.

But ahead of the third round of qualifiers in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Kwesi Appiah has made huge changes in the squad by recalling some of the senior players after Ghana lost to Kenya in Nairobi by a lone goal.

Speaking to the media at the Kotoko International Airport on Monday, the Atletico Madrid midfield kingpin was full of praise for Ghana’s captain Asamoah Gyan, touting him as one of the best strikers the country have had in so many years.

"His return is good for the team and I think it will help us as a team.

"He is one of the best strikers Ghana have had and it is a positive news to have him back,".

Ghana will host the Leone Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on October for the first leg.