2019 AFCON Qualifier: Asamoah Gyan Rate Sierra Leone As 'Undergos'

Ahead of Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Asamoah Gyan has described Sierra Leone as underdogs but says they will not be pushovers.

The Leone Stars are back in contention after beating Ethiopia at home last month.

All four teams in Group H are tied on three points apiece after two rounds of matches but Gyan says Sierra Leone will be beaten.

''They are the underdogs but we are not underrating them because we lost our last game. We are here to make our fans happy as I said,'' the Kayserispor forward told the media in Kumasi.

''We will need the support of the fans because it is very very important. Kumasi fans have been amazing all these years.

''We hope they come in their numbers to support the Black Stars but I think the three maximum points so we will go all out to make the fans happy.''