AFCON Qualifiers: Asamoah Gyan Ready To Prove Critics Wrong In Sierra Leone Clash

Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan says he is prepared to prove himself on the pitch in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

Gyan has been out of the national team for a year due to poor performance and consistent injuries.

However, ahead of the doubleheader against the Leone Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kwesi Appiah recalled the Kayerispor forward.

A section of football pundits questioned the inclusion of the former Sunderland hitman due to his lack of game at club level.

But quizzed if he is in the right condition to face the Leone Stars, Gyan insists he will do his talking on the field as he has nothing to prove to anyone.

"We cannot use talk to prove my fitness. It's only when the game comes on that you can use it to say whether I am fit or not. You criticize not a lot of people, I don't have anything to prove," Gyan told reporters at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

"You are the journalist you are the one saying it. We are about 34 million population here so you are the one saying it's not Ghanaians. So the reason why we are here is to make everyone happy and win."

Ghana leads group F of the qualifiers after matchday two despite sharing same points as the rest of the teams in the group.