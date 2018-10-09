SLFA Petition FIFA To Lift Ban Ahead Of Ghana Clash

The Sierra Leone Football Federation have petitioned FIFA to enable them to honour their upcoming Afcon 2019 qualifier against Ghana in the wake of the ban imposed on them

This is to enable them to navigate the emergency situation without having to forfeit points against Ghana.

The SLFA incurred the wrath of FIFA on October 5, following the decision by the government to interfere in the running of the country's football despite several promptings by FIFA to desist from the act.

According to the Sierra Leonean government, Isha Johansen and Chris Kamara are guilty of corruption and abuse of office but the two have denied any wrongdoing.

However, after a meeting between government and officials of the SLFA, it was agreed that the Johansen led the administration to be allowed to write to FIFA to seek a short-term solution with the match against Ghana looming.

Sports Minister for Sierra Leone, Ibrahim Nyelenkeh, believes FIFA will grant their request to enable them to honour the two-legged encounter.

“By the reactions and eagerness and exuberant energy that I saw from all football stakeholders including Isha and her secretary, I think they are ready to ask FIFA to reverse the suspension while deliberations are ongoing.

“I am confident and sure that we are going to honour this match against Ghana home and away” he stated.

They are also seeking to have the matchday moved from October 11 to October 12 and thus have informed Ghana's normalization team.