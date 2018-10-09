I Don't Want To Remember My Accident In Spain - Mubarak Wakaso

Ghana midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso has insisted that he does not want to recall how he escaped a serious car accident in Spain.

The energetic midfielder was involved in an accident on Sunday on his journey to play for Ghana in the third round qualifiers of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations against Sierra Leone.

The midfielder was heading to the town of Loiu, 12 kilometres from Bilbao, to take a flight to his country to join the Black Stars when the accident occurred.

But ahead of ahead of the must-win encounter, the Deportivo Alaves midfielder says he does not want to talk about the accident.

"It is something that I don't want to remember.

"I just thank God for saving me from this incident.

"I plead with you all (journalists) to help me forget about it.

"Please let's stop talking about it and focus on the game," he added.

Wakaso is expected to join his Black Stars teammates today in Kumasi ahead of the doubleheader against Sierra Leone.