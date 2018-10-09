modernghana logo

27 minutes ago | Football News

Aduana Stars Defender Anokye Badu Eyes Asante Kotoko Move

Aduana Stars guardsman Stephen Anokye Badu has expressed his desire to join Asante Kotoko.

The 23-year-old's contract with the Fire Boys will expire in three weeks time and he is keen to join the Porcupine Warriors.

'It's three weeks to the end of my contract. I was contacted by management to renew my contract six months ago but I told them to wait," Anokye Badu told Kumasi-based Metro FM.

'Am willing to listen to offers. I'm ready for Kotoko and Hearts. But I prefer playing for Kotoko," he revealed.

Badu failed Caf's doping test during Aduana stars Confederation Cup match against Raja Casablanca in May.

