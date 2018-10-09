Aduana Stars guardsman Stephen Anokye Badu has expressed his desire to join Asante Kotoko. The 23-year-old's contract with the Fire Boys will expire in three...
Aduana Stars Defender Anokye Badu Eyes Asante Kotoko Move
Aduana Stars guardsman Stephen Anokye Badu has expressed his desire to join Asante Kotoko.
The 23-year-old's contract with the Fire Boys will expire in three weeks time and he is keen to join the Porcupine Warriors.
'It's three weeks to the end of my contract. I was contacted by management to renew my contract six months ago but I told them to wait," Anokye Badu told Kumasi-based Metro FM.
'Am willing to listen to offers. I'm ready for Kotoko and Hearts. But I prefer playing for Kotoko," he revealed.
Badu failed Caf's doping test during Aduana stars Confederation Cup match against Raja Casablanca in May.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com