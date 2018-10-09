Former Hearts of Oak Chief Neil Armstrong Insists All Monies Invested In Club Are Loans

Former Managing Director of Hearts of Oak, Neil Armstrong Mortagbe has said that the monies spent on the club will be paid back.

According to Armstrong he cannot sit back and watch his beloved club go down the drain.

'All the monies invested in the team are not for free they are loans which need to be paid back.'

'No management member asked me to talk on Hearts behalf, but as Hearts supporter, I need to support.'

'My personal decision is, I can't sit back and let Hearts sink', he told Metro FM.

He added, 'I need not to be invited by current Hearts management members to talk about Hearts so as former management members."

'I advice all Hearts fans to buy shares in the club to help the club move forward."

Neil Armstrong left his position as the head of the club in 2014 amid allegation of several counts of unprofessionalism.

