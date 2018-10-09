2019 AFCON Qualifier: Mubarak Wakaso To Join Black Stars Squad Today

Ghana middleman, Mubarak Wakaso is expected to join Black Stars teammates today after escaping car accident in Spain on Sunday.

The 27-year-old was heading to the Loiu airport to travel to Ghana and join the national team.

However, the energetic midfielder did not sustain any injuries and he is expected to join Kwesi Appiah’s squad for the doubleheader against Sierra Leone.

Wakaso will join the squad in Kumasi as they continue preparations ahead of the Leone Stars visit on Thursday.

After matchday two in Group F, all four teams boast of three points each with an equal chance of qualifying to the finals.

Wakaso will be hoping to help the team win against the Leone Stars on Thursday after suffering a 1:o defeat to Kenta in the second round of qualifier in the Africa Cup of Nations Cup qualifier in Nairobi last month.