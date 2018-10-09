Kotoko Defender Daniel Darkwa Starts Training After Lengthy Injury Layoff

Asante Kotoko defender Daniel Darkwa has returned to training after three months out with a shoulder injury.

The former Aduana Stars left back was cleared to start training by the medical team of the club after successfully completing his rehabilitation.

Darkwa, who joined the Porcupine Warriors in the summer joined the rest of his teammates on Monday at the Adako Jachie training complex.

Team doctor of Asante Kotoko Jerry Pratt Newton explained the player is behind schedule in terms of fitness and must work to reduce weight as well as increase his sharpness.

"Darkwah will join the team at training on Monday; not to start practising with the squad straight away, but to complete the last phase of his recovery. The processes may take three to four weeks to complete, depending on how they would go and also the response of the player," he told Asantekotokosc.com

"Darkwah has been on the sidelines for a long time and so has gained weight, lost form and a hit of mental toughness, so we have designed a special three-step program for him to get back to full fitness."

"The team psychologist, Caleb Adams, will also be working on him to deal with the post-surgery traumatic condition, and he would be referred to a nutritionist, who would prescribe special diets for him to hasten the recovery process."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com