Sierra Leone Gov't Settles Impasse With FIFA, Ban Set To Be Lifted

The government of Sierra Leone has finally settled the disagreement with FIFA after agreeing to reinstate the country’s FA president, Isha Johnson.

The world football governing body suspended the Sierra Leone Football Association indefinitely after gross interference from the country’s government putting the 2019 AFCON qualifier between Ghana and Sierra Leone in limbo.

But after an indoor meeting between officials of the Sierra Leone government and FIFA, the world’s highest football governing body is set to lift the ban paving way for the slated continental qualifier.

Sierra Leon government has agreed to reinstate the Isha Johannson led administration after a closed-door meeting with FIFA.

This means that the Sierra Leone national team will be expected in Ghana in their doubleheader Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.