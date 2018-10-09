2019 AFCON Qualifier: Thomas Agyepong's Injury Won't Affect The Team's Preparations - Coach Kwesi Appiah

Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah has revealed that Thomas Agyapong's injury won't affect the team's preparations for their AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone.

Agyepong has been ruled out of the fixture after sustaining an injury over the weekend and coach Kwesi Appiah confirmed the latest setback but says that will not hinder preparations.

"Yes, unfortunately, Thomas Agyapong had an injury in their weekend game, he did a scan and thought he could join the team but has been given three weeks off so for that reason he can't be part of the team so there is no intention of replacing him" Coach Names Akwesi Appiah

"Thomas Agyapong injury -It's not going affect our plan or the team but we wish should be part of the team but you can force him to play but the reason why we call 23 players is if someone got an injury and has been ruled out they can get his replacement," he added.

The Black Stars of Ghana have started preparations ahead of the doubleheader against the Lone Stars of Sierra Leone.

Having lost the second game against Kenya, the team is poised for victory over their West African neighbours, with coach Kwesi Appiah making some changes in his latest call-ups.

Ghana will host the Leone Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on October 11.