“Its Good To Be Back” – Asamoah Gyan

Captain for the Senior National Team of Ghana, the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan has revealed that it feels good to be back in the team after a long absence from the team.

Gyan who is the leading top scorer in the history of the Black Stars has gone down the pecking order in terms of call-ups to the National team.

After his switch to Kayserispor in Turkey, the reliable marksman has found it difficult to earn a call-up into the national team.

Ghana is set to play a doubleheader with Sierra Leone and Asamoah Gyan is among the players called up to honour the national assignment at hand.

The team started training today at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium with the few players who have reported to camp.

In an interview with the Media, Asamoah Gyan stated: “Honestly am very very happy to be back into the team”.

The captain for the Stars is already looking forward to victory over their Sierra Leonean counterpart as he disclosed that the three points from that match is vital to the teams aim to qualify for AFCON 2019.

“Three maximum point is very important for us and that is why we are here”, he said.

He observes that after suffering a one zero loss at the hands of Kenya, it is important to move on and get the win over Sierra Leone to make the fans happy.

According to him, they are aware the fans were disappointed after the loss to Kenya and they are here to make the fans happy.

Ghana is scheduled to play Sierra Leone this Thursday, 11 October 2018.