2019 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars Complete First Training Session With Nine Players

The Black Stars of Ghana have completed their first training session at the Baba Yara Stadium ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader against Sierra Leone.

The team was led Asamoah Gyan who has made a return to the national team after one year.

England-based duo of Christian Atsu and Andy Yiadom were also part of the training supervised by Coach Kwesi Appiah.

Afriyie Aqcuah, Felix Annan of Asante Kotoko, Nicholas Opoku, Bernand Mensah, Richard Ofori and Levante attacker Emmanuel Boateng were the rest of the players present.

The team arrived on Monday morning and where they are lodged at the Golden Tulip hotel.

Coach Appiah's assistants Ibrahim Tanko and Maxwell Konadu joined light training session that started at 4pm in Kumasi.

A total of nine players were present at the training session.

However, training will resume tomorrow [Tuesday] where most of the players are expected to join the team.

Ghana will host the Leone Stars on October 11 at the Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium.