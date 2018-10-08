Ghana Winger Nana Ampomah Reveals He Received Offers From Other Clubs Before Extending Deal

Waasland-Beveren winger Nana Ampomah has revealed he received multiple offers before extending his contract with the club.

Genk were reportedly interested in the Ghanaian but chose to sign compatriot Joseph Paintsil.

And the Ghanaian has revealed he received offers from other clubs but opted to stay with the club.

"There were indeed teams interested, which you have to ask the club to extend my contract with Waasland-Beveren was the best I could do, I feel at home here, where I can play every week and develop myself," he told Gazet van Antwerpen.

Genk had claimed they had no interest in the wideman, who has scored five goals and provided one assist in eight games.

