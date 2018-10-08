Anderlecht Teenager Francis Amuzu Earns Debut Belgium U21 Call-Up

Ghanaian striker Francis Amuzu has earned his first call-up in the Belgium U21 squad.

The Anderlecht youngster will be chasing his debut against Italy on Thursday and next Tuesday against Sweden.

Amuzu has been one of the shining stars this season as he made six league appearances.

The 19-year-old has also featured for the club in the Europa League.

He is the son of former Ghana youth international Theophilus Amuzu.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com