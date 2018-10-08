AFCON 2019 Qualifiers: Black Stars Begin Training Ahead Of Sierra Leone Match

The Black Stars began preparing for their AFCON 2019 Qualifier against Sierra Leone on Monday with their initial training session at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The team touched down earlier on Monday from Accra and they quickly got down to working ahead of the match on Thursday.

Despite some uncertainty surrounding the match following Sierra Leone’s suspension by FIFA, coach Kwesi Appiah is still getting the Black Stars players to be fully ready for the match.

Skipper Asamoah Gyan, Felix Annan, Afriyie Acquah, Christian Atsu, Bernard Mensah and Nicholas Opoku were at the initial session with the rest of the team expected to join the camp in coming days.

Sierra Leone were suspended by FIFA for government interference after the central government of the country through the Anti-Corruption Commission asked Sierra Leone FA boss, Isha Johansen and General Secretary, Chris Kamara, to step aside for investigations into alleged corruption to be done.

It is unclear how that story will develop but should Sierra Leone put itself in order and respect FIFA directives ang get Johansen and Kamara back at post, there is very strong likelihood that the match will be played.

The Black Stars are hoping to record a victory after losing 1-0 to Kenya in the last round played in September.