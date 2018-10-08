Paintsil Heroics Propels Genk To Top Of Belgian Top-Flight

Joseph Paintsil's sensational brace has catapulted Genk to the top of the Belgian Pro League as the Ghanaian superstar continues with his crazy form.

The 20-year-old responded to his continuous Ghana snub with a superb double as Genk thumped Nana Kwesi Asare's KAA Gent 5-1 on the road.

The hugely talented Ghanaian forward has hogged the headlines in Belgium with his superlative displays in the elite division.

The summer signing scored the second and last goals for the visitors at the GHELAMCO-arena.

Mbwana Samatta opened the scoring in the 17th minute before Paintsil doubled the lead two minutes later.

Dieumerci N'Dongala scored the third goal on 27 minutes before Dylan Bronn pulled one back for the home side.

Ruslan Malinovskyi restored Genk's 3-0 lead with the fourth goal in the 67th minute and Paintsil made it 5-1 after 73 minutes.

The former Tema Youth player was making his seventh league appearance.

The win sees Genk move top of the table as his scintillating for hit fever pitch.

