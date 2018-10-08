CAF Opens Media Accreditation Process For 2018 Women’s Nations Cup

The Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) announces that the media accreditation process for the official draw and final tournament of the Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 2018 will be as follows;

*Official draw: 21 October 2018 in Accra, Ghana

Accreditation window: 8 – 16 October 2018

*Final tournament: 17 November -1 December 2018

Accreditation window: 8 – 26 October 2018

Media interested in covering the official draw and final tournament can apply for accreditation through the CAF Media Channel via www.cafonline.com. Approval to access the CAF Media Channel does not mean you have been granted accreditation.

All applications are subject to confirmation. Confirmation will NOT be on a first-come, first-served basis. Successful applicants will be notified and provided with further information in due course. Furthermore, please be advised that international applicants are responsible for securing their own visas.

For more information about the Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 2018 to be held in the cities of Accra and Cape Coast from 17 November to 1 December 2018, please visit the CAF website, www.cafonline.com.