Ghanaian Forward Greyjohn Kyei Sees Similarities Between Reims And RC Lens In France

French born Ghanaian forward Greyjohn Kyei has drawn similarities between his former club Reims and his current team RC Lens.

The striker scored his first goal for Lens in their 2-1 win over Auxerre over the weekend after returning from an injury set back.

Kyei joined Lens in the summer on loan from Reims and says there is a lot of similarities with his former club.

"It's good to score his first goal with his new colors, " he told L'Equipe . I came here with players who did not know Ligue 2 and do not ask questions. "

"I find similarities with Reims, where we did not have maybe very great players but we understood how to play: to block, to fight all the time and especially to win the matches."

RC Lens are now top of the table after the victory over Auxerre and will face Ajaccio after the international break.

