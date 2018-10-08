Ghanaians Applauds Inaki Williams For Picking Spain Over Ghana

Spanish-born forward of Ghanaian descent Inaki Williams has divided opinion following his decision to declare his allegiance towards the European nation.

The Athletic Bilbao attacker was born and bred in Spain's Basque Country of Bilbao to a Ghanaian father and a Liberian mother.

As a result, the 24-year-old sees himself to be more Spanish than Ghanaian, and has opted to play for the Spain national team.

Williams has previously played for the Spanish U-21 team and earned his first senior call-up for Spain during May's international friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Although he remains eligible to switch nationalities, the player insists he wants to play for Spain, not Ghana.

'I don't forget where my family came from. But on a sporting level, it would be better to play for Spain…. And I have to be grateful to the place that has given me everything,' Inaki William said.

'I feel very proud to be black, to be Basque, and to play for Athletic. There have been very few, but I'm one of them and I'm very happy to be the black guy that represents Athletic…. This club gave me everything and I try to give them the best of myself… Some people are ignorant and think to be black you have to be born in Africa. No. I was born here, I feel Basque,' he added.

But instead of drawing contempt from Ghanaians for snubbing the Black Stars, it rather appears that most people are happy that he chose Spain.

Some Ghanaians took to social media to advice Inaki Williams to stick to his decision and not play for Ghana.

A social media user by the name Richard Welbeck said: 'Never listen to any bad advice that u should come and play for Ghana Go and as Charles Whittle and Gerald Asamoah.'

Another by the name Emmanuel Yeboah wrote: 'Think twice. This is not a curse, there is no way Luiz Henrique will call you to the national team because of the likes of Isco and Co.

Credit: Yen.com.gh