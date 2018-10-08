Joel Fameyeh Scores For The Second Consecutive Time For Dinamo Brest In Belarus

Striker Joel Fameyeh scored in successive matches to help Dinamo Brest cruise to a 4-1 win at Dnepr Mogilev in the Belarusian Premier League.

The former Asokwa Deportivo man opened the scoring in the 23rd minute to spark the rout.

Goals from Oleksandr Noyok, Pavel Savitskiy and Sergey Krivets resulted in the demolition exercise.

Fameyeh was replaced in the 77th minute by Oleksiy Khoblenko.

The 21-year-old has scored six goals in 14 league matches.

