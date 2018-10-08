Bashiru Alhassan Hopes To Learn From Benjamin Tetteh At Sparta Prague

Sparta Prague new signing Basiru Alhassan insists of learning from former Ghana U20 and Dreams FC striker Benjamin Tetteh to progress in his new environment.

The 18-year-old former Dreams FC defensive midfielder completed his move to the Czech Republic giants a week ago, joining former teammate Zuberu Sharani who joined in the summer.

"My great example is Benjamin Tetteh's success in Europe and in Sparta." "the youngster told the club's website.

"I hope to learn a lot from him and my career will grow in a similar way."

Alhassan who started his career as an offensive player has gradually switched to defensive midfield.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com