Solomon Asante Bags Hat-Trick Of Awards At USL Side Phoenix Rising

Ghana winger Solomon Asante has won three awards at United Soccer League side Phoenix Rising at the club's awards night over the weekend.

The winger has been sensational for the club since joining from Congolese giants TP Mezembe scoring important goals as Phoenix Rising reach the playoffs.

Asante was voted the best player of the club, best foreign player and won the best goal of the season for his effort against Oklahoma City Energy.

The 28-year-old thanked the club and fans for the recognition and promises to give his best at the club.

"Thanks to my teammates, coaching staffs, management, Didier Drogba, Beatrice and my kids, Joe Debrah, Avram Ben Moshe, Oliseh and everyone for this award. Most grateful to the creator and coach Patrice Carteron," he posted on Facebook.

Phoenix Rising are second in Group B of the United Soccer League in America.

