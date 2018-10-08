Hearts of Oak Winger Patrick Razak Arrives In Guinea To Seal AC Horoya Move

Patrick Razak has safely arrived in Conakry to seal his transfer to AC Horoya from Hearts of Oak.

The Ghana winger was accompanied by Mark Noonan, the CEO of Hearts of Oak and Deputy CEO of Joy Industries Limited Dr Manfred Taykyi and Dr Harrison Tetteh.

The bulky forward will go through a mandatory medical examination in the coming hours before putting pen to paper on a two-year contract.

According to reports, the Phobians received $150,000 from the Guinean outfit as a transfer fee.

Razak bagged four goals in 9 appearances for Hearts of Oak during the first round of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League season.