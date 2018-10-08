modernghana logo

About The Name Ya'oh And Title Ala'aym Of The Creator—letter To Paa Kow In ...
25 minutes ago | Football News

Hearts of Oak Winger Patrick Razak Arrives In Guinea To Seal AC Horoya Move

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Patrick Razak has safely arrived in Conakry to seal his transfer to AC Horoya from Hearts of Oak.

The Ghana winger was accompanied by Mark Noonan, the CEO of Hearts of Oak and Deputy CEO of Joy Industries Limited Dr Manfred Taykyi and Dr Harrison Tetteh.

The bulky forward will go through a mandatory medical examination in the coming hours before putting pen to paper on a two-year contract.

According to reports, the Phobians received $150,000 from the Guinean outfit as a transfer fee.

Razak bagged four goals in 9 appearances for Hearts of Oak during the first round of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

