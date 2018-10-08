Godfred Donsah Regains Full Fitness As He Warms Bench In Bologna Defeat

modernghana logo

Football News

Midfielder Godfred Donsah has returned to the Bologna squad and ready for action after a two-month injury lay-off.

Donsah fractured the fibula before the start of the season and underwent surgery but has since recovered.

The 22-year-old was an unused substitute in Saturday's 2-0 defeat Cagliari in the Serie A.

Donsah could play his first match of the season after the international break when Bologna host Torino on 21 October.

