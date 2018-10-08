John Painstil Claims Good Terms With Kaizer Chiefs Despite Brutal Axing As Assistant Coach

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach John Paintsil says his departure from Absa Premiership side was one of a happy divorce.

Paintsil was relieved of his post as Steve Komphela's deputy in June 2017 after just a season at the club.

''I am able to pick the phone and call the club anytime. Whenever I have a player I want to introduce I am free to do so. I call the technical director and the boss himself because I left on a good note,'' the ex-Fulham defender said on Joy FM.

''As a celebrity, I understand that even if I decide to urinate in the bush it becomes news. I was not surprised at all but found some of the speculations very interesting. Many untruths were circulated about that story."

Paintsil has been appointed head coach lower division side Vision Explorers Soccer Academy.

