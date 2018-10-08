Thomas Partey Provides Assist In Atletico Madrid Win Over Real Betis In La Liga

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey climbed off the bench to help Atletico Madrid claim three points with a 1-0 win against a stubborn Real Betis side in the Spanish La Liga on Sunday.

Partey, who replaced Croatian striker Kalinic in the 66th minute, assisted the only goal that won Atleti the match at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Substitute Correa stroked home low into the corner from the edge of the box following Partey's flicked pass.

The win lifted Atleti to third on Liga table after eight matches.

It was Partey's ninth game of the season. He has a goal and two assist to his name.

The 25-year-old is expected in Black Stars camp later today as the team starts preparation for double-hear 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

