AWCON Mascot And Trophy Tour To Begin Nationwide Tour This Week

Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee of the Africa Women Cup of Nations in Ghana, Madam Freda Prempeh has stated the Mascot and Trophy tour will begin this week as the country continues with preparations to host the competition.

The tour is expected to begin in the Ashanti Region when the Black Stars take on Sierra Leone in the AFCON qualifier before it proceeds to other regions in the country.

Madam Freda Prempeh says the touring initiative is to increase publicity as well as the awareness of the competition among the populace.

Ghana is hosting the competition for the first time and have ambitions of winning the coveted to the trophy on home soil.

Coach Bashiru Hayford and the girls have been preparing feverishly, having embark on a nationwide tour as well as engaging in low profile friendlies.

However, the team is also expected to play a couple of international friendlies before the start of the competition in November.

Ghana will host seven other nations from November 17 to December 1st. The winners of the competition, the runners-up and the third place team will qualify for the World Cup in France next year.

