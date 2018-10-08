AFCON 2019 QUALIFIER: Ghana- Sierra Leone Game To Be Clarified Today

The uncertainty surrounding the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Ghana and Sierra Leone will be clarified today as plans for the game remains unchanged.

The Spokesperson of the Normalisation Committee, Dan Kweku Yeboah says Ghana is yet to receive official confirmation of Sierra Leone's suspension from the Confederation of African Football.

According to Mr Yeboah, the team will go ahead with plans for the game scheduled for Thursday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

"We haven't received any official letter from CAF saying the game won't come on so our arrangements haven't changed," he told Happy FM.

"We are still expecting players to come down for the game as scheduled. The information we got from CAF is that a decision will be taken today so we are still waiting on them," he added.

Last week, FIFA released a letter stating Sierra Leone have been suspended from all related football activities due to the country's government's interference of football.

The decision have thrown doubt around the AFCON 2019 qualifier against Ghana.

Dan Kweku Yeboah also confirmed the players have started arriving for the game in Kumasi.

"Some of the players are here already and others are on their way so we don't want to waste their coming down," he said.

Ghana leads group F of the qualifiers after matchday two despite sharing same points as the rest of the teams in the group.

