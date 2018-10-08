Patrick Arthur Earns Plaudits From Angelholm Coach Alexander Tengryd

Angelholm FF coach Alexander Tengryd salutes Ghanaian midfielder Patrick Arthur following his bright start to lief at the club.

Arthur joined the Swedish third-tier side last month from Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC.

The 21-year-old has already won himself a regular spot at his new club and started in Saturday's vital win at Utsikten.

The victory pulls Alexander Tengryd's side up from the relegation zone with just a match left in the regular season.

This was the first win for Angelholm since the arrival of Arthur who came in for special praise by his coach.

'He is a very interesting player; I think he has a bright future in Scandinavia,' Tengryd said of the Ghanaian.

'He has a physical presence that is good, he protects the ball very well and has a high work rate which makes him capable of covering a lot of ground."

'He is a very balanced player which is typical of good African players.

He continued, 'And he is a very nice person. He came from Africa two weeks ago but had adapted very well."

'He has received good support from his teammates and the club.'

