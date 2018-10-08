Sekondi Hasaacas President Nana Benyin Meets Playing Body As Team Resumes Camp

President of Sekondi Hasaacas Nana Benyin Eyison, Interim Committee Chairman Samuel Arbuah and Technical Director and Yusif Basigi met the playing body and the technical team to formally discuss the resumption of training and other matters.

The brief meeting took place at the Sekondi Hasaacas Club House on Sunday, October 7, with almost everyone showing up to embrace the new wave at the Club.

Club Chairman Samuel Arbuah reiterated the IMC's plans of pushing the club up on the pyramid of local football, players welfare and giving the Club's Infrastructure a face-lift.

'There are discussions and surely we are going to roll out soon. We will start with the renovation of the training facility and the Club House' - IMC Chairman Samuel Arbuah.

Club President Nana Benyin Eyison added that - ' There is a new wave now, 'The Giant' is up and we need every hand active to make the job easy.

The team will continue training on Tuesday, October 9, at the Takoradi Police Reserve Park at 3:00PM.

Management has called on the support of individuals, corporate bodies, the media and supporters unions of the club to assist in the refurbishing of the Sekondi Hasaacas Club House… More on this subject.

