Black Queens Coach Bashir Hayford Cries For International Friendlies Before Start Of AWCON

Head coach of the Black Queens Bashir Hayford has insisted that his charges need to test their strength against foreign teams before the commencement of the 2018 Africa Women's Nations Cup.

The former Asante Kotoko gaffer is delighted with their preparations ahead of the biennial tournament which is set start next month but indicated that he will be fulfilled if they can test their wits in an international friendly before the competition begins.

'We have played eight matches within two months, two days. I can say we have a standard team now, but we need to pick our strength against outside teams. South Africa is currently camping in Chile, Cameroon is in Germany, others too are camping elsewhere, but am definite we would travel too, authorities have assured us that they are working around the clock to let us travel,' Hayford told Esther Abankwa on Angel TV's Sports Show 'On the Turf '

The Black Queens of Ghana embarked on a nationwide tour recently. The tour of the regions is to give the team a change of environment after spending nearly six weeks at the Prampram Centre of Soccer Excellence.

The 2018 AWCON will be hosted by Ghana from 17th November to 1st December 2018.

The final three teams will automatically secure tickets to the 2019 FIFA world in France.

The Black Queens are hoping to host and win the trophy for the first time since their best performance in Women's Nation's Cup has been runner's up.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com