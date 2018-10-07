John Terry: Former England And Chelsea Captain Retires From Football

Former England and Chelsea captain John Terry has retired from football.

Terry, 37, has been without a club since leaving Championship side Aston Villa in the summer.

The defender made the announcement on his Instagram account, saying: "After 23 incredible years as a footballer, I have decided now is the right time for me to retire from playing."

Terry, who won 78 England caps, left Chelsea in 2017 after 19 seasons at the London club.

He won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, a Champions League title in his time at Stamford Bridge.

The centre-back also won five league cups and a Europa League in more than 700 appearances for Chelsea.

Terry spent the 2017-18 season at Aston Villa and his last game as a professional was the 1-0 Championship play-off final defeat to Fulham in May.

He left Villa Park when his one-year contract expired and turned down a move to Spartak Moscow last month, despite reportedly having a medical, saying it was not right for his family.